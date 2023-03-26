Tripura: CM Manik Saha appeals for blood donation

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 26 : Tripura Chief Minister Mk Saha on Sunday appealed to the people of the state and different social orgsations including NGOs to attend the blood donation camp at the in Krishnanagar and donate units of blood to meet the increasing demand of the blood banks across the state.

In response to the sincere request and appeal of the chief minister, all political, and social orgsations came forward to donate blood and fulfil the current serious demand of blood in the 11 government and two private blood banks available in the state of Tripura to supply the necessary blood units to the relevant banks for the service of patients on an emergency basis.

Today, Belonia town has come forward to orgse a blood donation camp at TRTC Campus, Agartala in which a good number of blood donors have come ahead to donate blood in response to the appeal of the chief minister.

A series of blood donation camps have been orgsed today by different social orgsations in Agartala which shall be attended by CM Saha who remains 24x7 alert on medical emergencies and convey the vote of thanks to the donors for the noble donation.

