Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates ambulance services in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 4 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Sunday, inagurated ambulance services at Swami Vivekananda Club in North Badharghat area.

"Keeping in view the emergency of patients at the Badharghat area of Agartala city, an Ambulance Service was very essential and demand of the situation", said Dr Tushar, Vivekananda Club.

Adding further, he said, "Respecting the demand of the essential & life saving service of Ambulance, Swami Vivekananda club has been blessed with the ability of service of the same under the sensitive policy of honorable CM, Dr.Saha who has been also very kind towards public services and handle emergency services".

Talking about the fund for the ambulance service, Tushar said, "Public are highly happy over this inauguration of Ambulance Service. The cost of the Ambulance has been raised from the MLA local development fund of the concerned Badharghat constiency, Agartala".

