Tripura: CM Manik Saha unveils statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 1 : Tripura Chief Minister Dr Mk Saha unveiled the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Mkya in Agartala.

The statue of the king was unveiled on Friday at the Zero Milestone near Kaman Chowmuh in Agartala near the Maharaja Bir Bikram International Airport. On the occasion, Zero Milestone was also renamed as Maharaja Bir Bikram Chowmuh.

In a series of tweets, Tripura Chief Minister Mk Saha said, "Today is a very proud day for Agartala residents. In honour of Maharaja Beer Bikram Mkya Bahadur Ji, shaper of modern Tripura we raise Chaumuh and Marmar statues named after him today".

He further mentioned that with the unveiling of this statue, a long pending demand of the people of Agartala has been fulfilled.

"A long-standing wish has been fulfilled today with the inauguration of this newly created zero milestone and Chaumuh named after Maharaja Bir Bikram," he tweeted.

In this regard, the official media handle of BJP Tripura also took to Twitter and said, "Today is a day of great pride for the people of Tripura. Chaumuh and Marmar statues are named after him in honour of Maharaja Bir Bikram Mkya Bahadur Ji a shaper of modern Tripura. A newly decorated zero milestone was inaugurated today by Chief Minister Dr Mk Saha".

On Friday, Chief Minister Mk Saha also inaugurated various projects including a flood drainage pump house at MG Market and a bus shelter at Umakanta Academy School, IGM and Nandannagar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor