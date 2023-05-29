Tripura CM Saha terms inauguration of new Parliament building as "historic"

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday attended the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it a "proud" and "historic" moment.

Sharing pictures on Facebook CM Shah said, "Proud to witness the glorious and historical inaugural ceremony of the New Parliament Building in New Delhi. This building is reflection of the vision of #NewIndia by PM @narendramodi Ji. #MyParliamentMyPride."

PM Modi inaugurated a sleek new Parliament complex to revamp India's decrepit colonial-era center of government in New Delhi marking a "new era for the Indian Parliament and Democracy".

Asserting that the new Parliament will give new energy and strength to the largest democracy in the world, the PM said while our Shramjivis have made the Parliament so grand, it is the responsibility of the Parliamentarians to make it divine with their dedication.

Stressing the importance of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said that it is the resolution of 140 crore Indians that consecrates the Parliament.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

