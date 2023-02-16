Tripura Elections 2023: Borders sealed, Sec 144 imposed

With the Tripura Assembly Elections underway today, authorities have taken several steps to maintain peace in the state, including the imposition of Section 144 from 10 pm to 6 am, along with setting up of more than 250 nakas.

Voting began on Thursday morning for the Tripura Assembly elections, in which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will seek to fend off the challenge from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-Congress alliance. A total of 28.13 lakh voters will decide the fate of 259 candidates in the elections, according to PTI. The results for the Tripura elections and the Assembly polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland will be announced together on March 2.