Tripura Floods: CM Manik Saha Donates One Month’s Salary To Flood Relief Efforts

Aimed at bolstering flood relief efforts in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha has donated his entire one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). The donation was officially made on Monday, as Saha handed over a cheque to Additional Secretary Samit Roy Chowdhury. The Chief Minister's contribution is expected to significantly support the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-stricken areas.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Saha urged citizens and organizations to join him in supporting the relief efforts. He stated, "I hereby contribute my one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the purpose of providing relief to the people affected by the floods."

The Chief Minister's proactive involvement has been well-received, with many praising his leadership during this critical time. As Tripura continues to battle the aftermath of the floods, the government's focus remains on providing immediate relief and ensuring the long-term recovery of the affected communities.

Tripura government has also requested the central government send an advance Inter-Ministerial Central Team to Tripura for an on-site assessment of damage caused by recent floods in the state, a press release said.

According to a press release by the Tripura disaster department, the inter-ministerial central team will assist state government in submitting a Memorandum for additional support from the central government for restoration works.

There was comparatively less rainfall in the last three days. In the last 24 hours, the State has received the highest rainfall of 38 mm at Panisagar. But the Water level of the Gomati River at Sonamura is still above the danger level, according to the press release.

Further, the release stated that the situation is being closely monitored at the highest level. Three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (TSR)) and 5 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working in relief operations in Gomati and Sepahijala Districts. About 500 volunteers of Civil Defence and Aapda Mitra are continuing to be engaged in relief operations.

Meanwhile the number of deaths have increased to 26 along with one missing and two injured