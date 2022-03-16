Tripura govt announces hike in wages of tea garden workers by Rs 31

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday announced that the wages of tea garden workers will be increased from the existing Rs 105 to Rs 136, adding that the new payment structure will come into effect from April 2022.

Deb said, "The government of Tripura has decided to increase the wages of tea garden workers. The new payment structure will come into play from April 2022. Earlier the daily wages were Rs 105 and now after revision, it will be increased to Rs 136."

He further said, "Over 7,000 families dependent on 54 tea estates spread across Tripura are going to benefit directly through the revised wage plan. This hike is a part of the 'Mukhyamantri Cha Shramik Kalyan Prakalp' - a scheme that aims at the welfare of tea garden workers."

Deb made the announcement while interacting with the representatives of tea garden workers from different parts of the state at his official residence. The various tea garden workers thanked the state government and Chief Minister Deb for this significant project undertaken to improve the living standards of tea workers in the state.

The chief minister said that majority of the 54 tea gardens are run privately. "There was a time, the tea gardens were neglected for a long and now the present state government is working hard to improve production and for value addition in Tripura tea," he added.

Recently, Union Home minister Amit Shah announced the 'Mukhyamantri Cha Shramik Kalyan Prakalp' during his visit to Tripura.

"The scheme aims at the overall development of tea workers and their families. A sum of Rs 85 crore has been allocated for the project. Under the project, houses will be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Antyodaya cards will be issued for the families and steps to provide education, basic amenities like healthcare, roads, toilets, provision of purified drinking water, bringing them under health insurance scheme etc will be ensured," said Deb.

He further said that initiatives are also being taken to restore the dying and non-profitable gardens by forming cooperative societies and making credit linkage.

Apart from Deb, Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Santosh Saha, Board of Directors of Tripura Tea Development Corporation and various tea garden workers were also present at the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

