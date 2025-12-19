Tripura govt pitches state as emerging tourism hub: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 19 The Tripura government, with support from the ministries of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Tourism, is working to develop the state into a major tourism hub to attract domestic and international visitors, generate employment, and boost revenue, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday.

Referring to his virtual meeting held on Thursday with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Chief Minister said that Rs 451 crore has been approved for the implementation of 21 tourism-related projects in Tripura.

Addressing a programme organised by the Tripura Film and Television Institute (TFTI), Saha said he had presented the Matabari Tourist Circuit Project during the meeting, following which the Minister informed him that the project had received approval.

Of the total outlay, Rs 267.5 crore will be funded by the DoNER Ministry, while the remaining amount will be mobilised through the state government, the Union Tourism Ministry, and the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and DoNER Minister Scindia for their continued support and cooperation in Tripura’s development.

Saha said films serve as a mirror of society and have the power to reflect its past, present and future, while creating awareness about both positive and negative aspects of social life.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a programme titled ‘Tripura Culture and Heritage Land’ at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan, organised by the TFTI and the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA).

During the event, certificates were awarded to students who completed the 2024-25 academic session at TFTI, along with graduation certificates to artists from various categories recognised by the state government.

The Chief Minister urged students of TFTI to contribute positively to society through their creativity. He said the state government is making efforts to develop TFTI into the best film and television institute in the entire Northeastern region, and work is underway to identify land for its permanent infrastructure and upgrade it to a University.

“There is no shortage of talent among the youth of Tripura. They should utilise their abilities to establish themselves, and the government will stand by them,” Saha said, adding that states like Assam and Manipur are ahead in producing regional films, and Tripura’s youth should strive to take the state’s film industry forward with both talent and government support.

Emphasising that talent attracts resources, the Chief Minister said financial constraints should not deter creative pursuits. He reiterated the Prime Minister’s view that students and youth are the future of the nation and said all development plans are being framed with their welfare in mind.

Saha also said the state government is implementing various welfare schemes for people from all sections of society and is exploring ways to ensure financial independence by enabling students to complete professional courses at TFTI.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Secretary P.K. Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata, Samiran Dutta, TFTI Advisor Biplab Goswami, Vice-Chairman of the State-level Cultural Advisory Committee Subrata Chakraborty, ICA Director Bimbisar Bhattacharjee, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

