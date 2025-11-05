Tripura govt sanctions Rs 14 crore for development of historic Brahmakunda fair site

Agartala, Nov 5 Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday announced that the state government has sanctioned around Rs 14 crore for the development of Brahmakunda, the site of a historic fair that has been celebrated for several decades.

The Minister, after inaugurating the three-day-long historic ‘Brahmakunda Mela and Exhibition’ on the auspicious occasion of Ras Purnima, described the fair as a historic and culturally significant event that symbolises unity and harmony among people of diverse communities.

“People of diverse communities, ethnicities, religions, and traditions have participated in the Brahmakunda Mela for the past many decades. This fair is not merely a religious gathering but a festival of humanity, harmony, and togetherness,” Nath said. Highlighting the deep-rooted devotional culture of the region, the Minister remarked that Brahmakunda has become a sacred confluence of faith and emotion. “On this divine full moon of Ras Purnima, I wish prosperity for everyone and invite all to enjoy the fair with joy and peace,” he added.

He assured that beautification and modernisation work of the fairground will begin soon to enhance its appeal as an important tourist destination.

The fair was jointly organised by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, the Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Administration, and the Brahmakunda Mela Committee.

Brahmakunda, located along the Bangladesh border in West Tripura District, lies about 35 km north of Agartala. The beautiful tea garden is a special attraction in this area.

An official of the Tourism Department said that the natural panoramic view is excellent for tourism. Every year during the months of November and March, the Brahmakunda festival is held here, in which devotees from different parts of the country and neighbouring Bangladesh assemble here to take a holy dip in the Kunda. It is considered one of the important holy places for tribal, non-tribal and people belonging to all religions.

During the festivals, Sadhus and Monks from different parts of the country assemble here.

