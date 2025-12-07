Tripura govt to make efforts for establishing golf course: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 7 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state government will make concerted efforts to upgrade the infrastructure to establish a golf course in the state.

After inaugurating the Bharat Golf Mahotsav organised by the Golf Federation of India in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), the Chief Minister said that developing a golf course and the subsequent start of the sport will dramatically boost eco-tourism in the state.

In addition to this, it will also provide employment opportunities to the youth and help in realising the vision of 'Nasha Mukt' Tripura, CM Saha said.

The Chief Minister, later in a post on his X handle, said that the Tripura Open Golf Tournament at Shalbagan, organised as part of the Bharat Golf Mahotsav GFI Tour 2025, was an inspiring joint initiative of the Tripura Golf Association and the TUSKER BSF Golf Club.

"Hosting such a remarkable tournament in Tripura not only enriches our sporting culture but also inspires the younger generation to embrace the elegance, discipline and competitive spirit of golf, helping the sport gain greater popularity across the state," CM Saha said.

The GFI 2025 tour, Tripura open tournament, is being held at the premises of the Golf Course of BSF Tripura frontier headquarters at Salbagan near Agartala.

Inspector General (IG) of BSF, Tripura frontier, Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, said that the natural topography of the state is ideally suited for golf.

He asserted that the establishment of golf courses in various cities across the country has led to an exponential rise in the realty sector's prices.

Golf, being a luxury tourism activity, has tremendous potential to boost the hospitality sector, improve transport services, and uplift the vibrant indigenous handicraft industry, Chakraborty pointed out.

The Chief Minister, along with BSF's Tripura frontier IG, and state Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, took a detour of the vast golf course.

Golf Federation of India (GFI) General Secretary Aryavir Arya said that the Bharat Golf Mahotsav, GFI tour 2025, commenced from September 17 this year, coinciding with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will conclude on January 12, marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Bharat Golf Mahotsav is a large-scale, nationwide initiative by the GFI aimed at uniting India through golf, sustainability, education, and social causes, involving 100 cities with activities like tournaments, tree planting, marathons, and promoting 'Make in India' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor