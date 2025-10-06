Tripura Horror: Minor Assaulted and Forced to Consume Poison by Family Friend in West Agartala, Accused Arrested

In shocking turn-of-events girl got raped and poisoned by a close family friend in Rajnagar area of western Agartala. Police has arrested accused known as Shankar Das, who is a local fish trader on late Saturday night by the West Agartala Women Police Station with assistance of the Amtali Police. Police reported that, the incident occurred when the victim's parents were away for medical treatment.

By taking advantage of their absence, the accused allegedly lured the girl to an empty room under. Child's mother, stated that girl consider the accused Dadu, who did this henious crime, before forcing her to consume a poisonous pesticide. Child was found in an critical condition and was rushed to IGM hospital. Later to GB Pant Hospital for advanced treatment. minor suffered multiple injury marks from the assault and remains under medical care, said police report.

Shankar Das has been arrested and presented in court for alleged offences under the POCSO Act and attempt to murder. The victim is hospitalized in stable condition, and further investigation will proceed after her discharge, according to Shiuli Das, Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Women Police Station. The incident has caused public outrage, and authorities have assured a comprehensive investigation.