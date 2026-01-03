Tripura identifies 10 river sites for hydrokinetic power projects: Power Minister

Agartala, Jan 3 Tripura is moving steadily towards power self-sufficiency by adopting new technologies, including hydrokinetic power generation from flowing rivers and large-scale rooftop solar installations, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said here on Saturday.

Addressing the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ (inauguration) ceremony of the upcoming Super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) building at Banamalipur, the Minister said the Power Department has decided to generate 185 MW of electricity using Hydrokinetic Turbine Technology, with 10 river locations already identified across the state.

Stressing the importance of technological adoption, Nath said development is closely linked with electricity availability.

“If we fail to adopt new technology, we will be left behind. Our government is focused on efficient use of power and modern solutions,” he said.

The Minister said Rs 12.33 crore would be spent on the Super ECBC building, one of five such projects being constructed across the country, aimed at promoting energy efficiency.

He said Tripura currently requires around 378 MW of electricity during peak hour, which is projected to rise to 650 MW by 2031.

At present, the state provides an average of 23 hours and 54 minutes of power supply, with occasional trippings, he said, adding that the number of electricity consumers has increased to 10.57 lakh, up from 7.21 lakh before 2018, reflecting growing development.

Highlighting the state’s solar push under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Nath said that if five lakh households install 2 kW rooftop solar panels, Tripura could generate 1,000 MW of power daily, significantly boosting self-reliance and power self-sufficiency.

He said the Power Department is also installing solar power systems in 2,000 government buildings, a project expected to be completed by next year and generate 80 MW of electricity.

So far, 15,000 consumers have installed rooftop solar systems, producing 6 MW of power, he added.

Pointing to the state’s move away from depleting gas reserves, the Minister said hydrokinetic power offers vast potential.

He informed that the identified river sites include Chakmaghat, Maharani, Dumbur, Natunbazar, Kalsi, Manu, Kulai, Feni, Dhalai, and Sangan in Ampi, Lakhipur, and that work on the project would begin from next month.

Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

