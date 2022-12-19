Tripura: Manik Saha thanks PM Modi for development in state

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for several development projects in the state on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Saha said, "First of all, we are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming here. We all know how in 2018, he was able to constitute the government in Tripura."

The Tripura CM pointed out that much development has taken place in the state in the areas of highways, railways and digitisation.

"Under his guidance, we have got seven national highways and work is underway on six more. A total of 10,220 crores have been sanctioned for constructing highways. A lot of development has also taken place in the areas of digitisation and railway connectivity. The schemes of the both the central and state governments have also helped the state a lot," he said.

The BJP leader also announced that the 'Sushasan Abhiyan' will continue till December 25.

"Every year, on PM Modi's birthday on September 17, we carry out the 'Sushasan Abhiyan'. Initially, we started it just for three months but now we have decided to end it on December 25, on the birthday of another Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb and Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya were also present at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor