Tripura: Manik Saha visits church, takes stock of preparations for Christmas

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday visited Mariam Nagar Nandgram Church in Agartala to take stock of preparations for Christmas celebration.

Saha sent a tweet out, informing his followers about his visit to the church in the state capital.

"On the occasion of the coming holy Christmas of the Christians today, I visited the Mariamnagar Church near Agartala along with the Honorable Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Mr. Ratan Chakraborty," the CM tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, the Tripura CM toldthat the state was prepared for Covid-19 but people must stay alert and continue abiding by the old advisory.

"Oxygen, PPE kits and ventilators are available in the hospital. People know what is to be done. Instructions have also been given to the health department for the same," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

