Tripura polls: TMC releases first list of candidates

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released the first list of candidates ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections.

The first list of candidates released on Sunday comprises 22 names.

Nihar Ranjan Sarkar, who has been given party tickect from Bamutia (SC) seat; Pujan Biswas from Ramnagar Nirmal Majumdar from Majlishpur; Sutapa Ghosh from Kamalasagar; Haradhan Debnath from Bishalgarh; Joydal Hossain from Boxanagar; Neel Kama Saha from Sonamura; Habil Miah from Dhanpur; Rabi Chowdhury from Teliamura; Narendra Reang from Santirbajar (ST); Kang Jari Mog from Jolaibari (ST).

Biplab Saha has been given ticket from Amarpur constituency; Milton Chakma from Karbook (ST) Sunam Dey from Kamalpur; Arjun Namasudra from Surma (SC); Chandan Mog from Ambassa (ST) Rupayan Chakma from Chawmanu (ST) Bidyut Bikas Sinha from Chandipur; Abdul Matin from Kailasahar; Abdul Hasem from Kadamtala Kurti; Bimal Nath from Bagbasa; and Purnita Chakma from Pecharthal (ST) seat.

Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to fight the 60 seats of the Tripura Assembly individually.

The ruling BJP in the state has stamped the name of Papiya Dutta as its candidate for the Agartala assembly constituency.

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (Tipra Motha) has also released a list of its candidates.

The party headed by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma has fielded Nitai Sarkar from Bamutia, Swapna Debbarama from Mandaibazar, Biswajit Kalai from Takarjala, Ashish Das from Kamalasagar, MD Shah Alam Miah from Bishalgarh, Manav Debbarma from Golaghati, Abhijit Sarkar from Teliamura, Kshir Mohan Das from Kakraban-Salgarh, Abhhijit Malakar from Rajnagar, Pathan Lal Jamatia from Ampinagar, Nandita Debbarma Reang from Raima Valley and Ranjan Sinha from Chandipur.

Earlier, on January 27, amid the buzz of a possible alliance with the ruling BJP, Tipra Moha Chief Pradyot Deb Barma clarified that 'no alliance' will be formed with anyone in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

With a population of over 28 lakh, Tripura will vote for 60 Assembly seats, with the BJP searching for its second consecutive term in office after uprooting the decades-old CPM government in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor