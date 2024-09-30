Tripura Shocker: 62-Year-Old Woman Tied to Tree, Burnt Alive by Her Sons, Says Police Report

One of the shocking crime news came to light from Tripura where sons tied a 62-year-old woman to a tree and burnt her alive. As per the reporters this incident occurred on Saturday, the 28th of September in Khamarbari in the Champaknagar police station area.

Mother used to live with two sons after she lost her husband around one and half year ago. Police have arrested sons and suspects that this happened due to family dispute. After receiving reports of a woman being set on fire, a police team arrived at the scene and discovered her charred body tied to a tree. The body was taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination, said Kamal Krishna Koloi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jirania.

"We have arrested her two sons for their alleged involvement and will present them in court on Monday to request police remand for interrogation. A family dispute may have sparked the incident," he added.