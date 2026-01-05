Tripura to set up 60 new agricultural markets at Rs 158 cr to boost farmers’ income, self-reliance

Agartala, Jan 5 To strengthen farmers’ income and make Tripura self-reliant in food grain production, the state government will set up 60 additional agricultural markets across the state at a cost of Rs 158 crore, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Monday.

The Minister said the BJP government does not view development through a political lens and is focussed solely on inclusive growth and employment generation.

Nath made the remarks while inaugurating a new market stall and a double-storied market complex at Manpather Bazar under South Tripura district. He also inaugurated infrastructure development works at the primary rural market in Santir Bazar.

Later, the Minister visited the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Bir Chandra Manu in South Tripura district.

He said that out of 60 such centres across the country, Tripura has two -- one at Jumderdhep in Sepahijala district and the other at Bir Chandra Manu.

The centre produces high-quality vegetable seedlings throughout the year using a combination of modern Israeli and Indian technologies, including advanced soilless seedling production methods, he added.

Speaking about rural employment initiatives, Nath said the new VB GRAM G Act 2025 would benefit all sections. Under the new rural employment act, workdays have been increased from 100 to 125 days.

For Northeastern states, the Centre will bear 90 per cent of the cost, while the state will contribute 10 per cent, compared to a 60:40 funding pattern for other states.

Highlighting the government’s expenditure, the Minister said that while only Rs 20 crore was spent during the seven years before 2018 to set up agricultural markets, the present BJP government has spent Rs 303 crore for the purpose since assuming office in 2018.

“This year alone, Rs 158 crore will be spent on setting up 60 more agricultural markets. We do not see political colour in development works. Our aim is to provide employment and make people self-reliant,” Nath said.

He added that around 8.10 lakh assets have been created in the state and stressed the importance of maintaining market infrastructure and ensuring quality produce to attract buyers from distant areas.

The Minister also highlighted women’s empowerment initiatives, stating that the number of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state has increased from 4,160 before the present government came to power in 2018 to 50,054 now.

He said over 1.08 lakh women have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, with South Tripura district leading in numbers.

“Not everyone can be given a government job, but we are creating livelihood opportunities and ensuring economic self-reliance, especially among women,” he added.

