Tripura tribal council test answer key leaked a day ahead of exam

Agartala, June 8 The answer keys of a recruitment examination of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) were leaked, leading the authority to postpone the recruitment process just a day before the exams were scheduled to be conducted on Sunday.

TTAADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia said on Saturday night that the council had advertised for recruitment in 110 vacant posts of Sub-Zonal Development Officer (SZDO) and Deputy Principal Officer (DPO) positions in the Council.

Around 26,000 job aspirants are scheduled to sit for the examination in various centers across the state.

"We were hundred per cent prepared to conduct the competitive examination for recruitment scheduled on Sunday. Examination center in-charges, coordinators, invigilators, observers were ready to conduct the exam but in the Saturday evening we came to know that the answer keys were leaked.

Due to this unavoidable circumstances, the examination has been postponed for the time being,” the CEM told the media on Saturday night.

He also said the TTAADC administration would announce the new dates for recruitment examinations after deciding the same in the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, the tribal council has decided to lodge a complaint with the police and initiate an administrative inquiry to figure out how the answer keys for the recruitment examination were leaked.

The process to recruit for the posts of SZDOs and DPOs was initiated for the first time in 20 years, said Debbarma and appealed to the candidates to cooperate with the TTAADC administration.

