Tripura will soon be unemployment-free, says CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 18 Tripura Chief Minister Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the state would soon be unemployment-free as the state government is encouraging entrepreneurship.

In the coming days, there would be no unemployment in the state as the government is providing jobs based on transparency and encouraging entrepreneurship, he said.

"We are providing government jobs based on transparency. No one can claim that jobs are being provided unfairly. So far, more than 13,000 government jobs have been provided (since 2018), and almost every day, new announcements of jobs are being made,” Saha told the media on the sideline of a government programme.

He mentioned that new vacancies are being created and filled up promptly.

"However, it is not possible to provide jobs to everyone. For this, various initiatives are being taken to generate employment opportunities," said Saha.

Sharing his experience of attending the Northeast Trade and Investment Roadshow in Mumbai on December 16, he said: "There, I spoke to investors and informed them about Tripura's diverse resources."

"I highlighted various important sectors, including tourism, agriculture, and the hotel industry. Additionally, I showcased the potential of industries like agar, rubber and bamboo. Investors have shown keen interest in the state's bamboo industry, and I informed them about Tripura's bamboo policy. In short, I discussed all aspects of the state's industrial potential, and investors have expressed their interest. People are now showing interest in coming to Tripura,” the Chief Minister added.

Saha emphasised that law and order in the state is very good. "Tripura has been chosen as a preferred destination in the northeastern region in terms of peace and harmony. As more people come here, employment opportunities will naturally increase. Alongside this, many are stepping forward in the fields of entrepreneurship and start-ups. In the coming days, there will be no unemployment in Tripura,” he added.

