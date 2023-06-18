Trishakti Corps of Indian Army continue assistance to tourists stranded due to landslides in North Sikkim

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 18 : Troops of Trishakti Corps continued their assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, North Sikkim on the second day after a bridge was swept away due to landslides triggered by heavy rains, the Trishakti Corps, Indian Army said.

According to the Indian Army, assistance was provided on the second day to 300 stranded tourists who came down from Lachung and Lachen. Food, places to rest and medical comfort are also being provided to the stranded tourists.

"Troops of TrishaktiCorps continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, North Sikkim. On second day of the rescue effort, assistance provided to 300 stranded tourists who came down from Lachung & Lachen. Assistance to cross over the temporary bridge, food, place to rest and medical comfort provided," Trishakti Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet.

The Indian Army also informed that one civilian was evacuated to Army Hospital after he was found unconscious.

"One civilian found unconscious was immediately rescued by Indian Army troops and evacuated to Army Hospital where he was stabilised," they tweeted.

Indian Army on Saturday rescued around 3500 tourists who were stranded after a bridge was swept away near Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides triggered by heavy rains a day earlier in the state, a press release said.

Heavy rains lashed North Sikkim on June 16.

"Around 3500 tourists were stranded due to the landslides and washing away of a bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim," Lt Col Mahendra Rawat Public Relations Officer, Defence said.

Troops of the Trishakti Corps, the Indian Army and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation swung into action and worked overnight amid heavy rains to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists, the PRO further added.

