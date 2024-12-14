Trouble brewing in Congress party in Kerala as LoP Satheesan faces heat

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 Internal rifts within the Congress party in Kerala have surfaced time and again, and this time Leader of Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan is facing the heat and is under pressure amidst shifting allegiances and public criticism.

For decades, the Congress party in Kerala has been characterised by a cold war between its top leaders. The likes of K. Karunakaran, A.K. Antony, Oommen Chandy, Vayalar Ravi, and Ramesh Chennithala once held sway over the party organisation. While the Karunakaran-Antony rivalry dominated until the turn of the century, leadership transitioned to Chandy and Chennithala. After Chandy’s health declined in 2021, the reins shifted to Chennithala, current State Congress chief K. Sudhakaran, and Satheesan.

Satheesan’s ascent as LoP, despite Chennithala holding majority support in the Congress legislature party, marked a turning point in 2021. The party high command’s preference for Satheesan left Chennithala red-faced.

Adding to the intrigue, AICC General Secretary (Organization) K.C. Venugopal has emerged as a power centre, drawing support from several second and third-rung leaders in Kerala. This further marginalized Chennithala, who, leveraging his political acumen honed under Karunakaran, aligned with Sudhakaran, a leader with a strained relationship with Satheesan.

In recent months, the cracks have widened, with K. Muraleedharan, son of Karunakaran and a mass leader himself, publicly expressing dissatisfaction with Satheesan. Muraleedharan commented, “There are issues in the state unit of the party, and efforts are needed to sort them out.”

The first open challenge came from Chandy Oommen, son of the late Oommen Chandy and a first-time legislator. Oommen alleged he was sidelined during the recent assembly by-election campaign, which Satheesan led and was not assigned any role. "I refrained from commenting earlier, and I do not wish to elaborate even now. I was in Palakkad for only one day. The leadership must take everyone together. It is their duty," he had said a few days ago.

In response, key leaders rallied behind Sudhakaran, giving him a clean chit amidst rumors of his declining health. Chennithala also subtly criticized Satheesan, recalling his approach during the Maharashtra elections, “When I was in charge, I ensured all legislators were brought together during the campaign.”

Media analysts have noted Satheesan’s precarious position. One critic, speaking anonymously, remarked, “In the Congress party, those with mass support ascend to leadership. Among the current top leaders, barring Satheesan, the others have grassroots connections and public backing. Recent statements against Satheesan reflect dissatisfaction with his leadership style. The coming months will be critical for him.”

Unfazed by the criticism, Satheesan has maintained his composure, stating, “Whatever the issue, things will be discussed and debated in the party.”

Satheesan, a legislator since 2001, has had a fraught relationship with Oommen Chandy, stemming from being excluded from Chandy’s 2011 cabinet. His subsequent statements during Chandy’s difficult final years further strained their ties.

The brewing discord has set the stage for intense political manoeuvring within the Congress party in Kerala, as Satheesan navigates a storm of internal challenges.

