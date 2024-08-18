Trouble for CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka Governor Gives Nod For Prosecution Against Chief Minister in Illegal Land Allotment MUDA Scam

Thawar Chand Gehlot has permitted prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the illegal land allotment Muda scam. This decision of the Governor has put Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in trouble. This is the second case in the state's history where the Governor has agreed to the prosecution to investigate a case against the sitting Chief Minister. Earlier, in 2011, Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj had permitted prosecution against former CM BS Yediyurappa. In the case of illegal de-notification. An emergency and special meeting of the Cabinet has been called to discuss the legal battle against Governor Thawar Chand Gehot's permission to file the Muda case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. An FIR is likely to be registered against Siddaramaiah as the Governor has permitted prosecution against him.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday reacted to the Governor’s prosecution sanction order against him over allegations in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam’. He said that the Governor's decision is unconstitutional and an attempt to destabilize the elected government. He said that he had done no wrong to step down from the post of Chief Minister.The CM in a press conference said, “It is a big conspiracy to dislodge the elected government. A conspiracy has been designed to destabilize the K’taka government. The Central government, BJP, JD(S) and others are involved in this conspiracy. High command (of Congress) is with me, the entire Cabinet and the government is with me. All Congress MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are with me. I have done no wrong to resign.”It will also lead to conflict between the government and Raj Bhavan. A decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on August 1 that prosecution should not be allowed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the show cause notice issued to the Chief Minister in this regard should be withdrawn and sent to the Governor. However, the Governor allowed prosecution against the Chief Minister without considering the advice of the Cabinet.

The Governor's decision has come as a shock to the ruling Congress, and ministers and Congress leaders have openly expressed their displeasure over the Governor's action and are against the Governor.A letter from the Governor's office has been sent to the Chief Secretary of the State Government, Shalini Rajneesh, regarding the Governor's permission for prosecution against the Chief Minister. Special Secretary to the Governor R. Prabhakar wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary as per the instruction of the Governor and attached a 6-page letter of the factors considered for permission along with the order allowing the prosecution against the Chief Minister.

It has been mentioned that permission has been granted to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and Section 218 of the Indian Civil Protection Code-2023.Along with that, the demand for Siddaramaiah to resign from his post will increase from the opposition. Hence the next political developments will be quite interesting. It is to be noted that social activists T.J.Abraham, Mysore-based Snehamai Krishna and Bangalore-based Pradeep submitted a complaint with documents to the governor that Siddaramaiah had misused his power and obtained 14 plots in the name of his wife Parvathamma in Muda. After examining these complaints at length and discussing with legal experts, the Governor has given permission for the prosecution.It is pertinent to mention that in the case Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, owned 3 acres of land in Kesare village of Mysuru. This land was acquired by MUDA for development, and compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru. It is alleged that the plot allotted to the Parvathi had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA. Siddaramaiah strongly defended himself in connection with the case and asserted that neither he or his family has any role in it. The order stated that, instead of giving the sites to eligible beneficiaries, complaints were received about them being allotted to influential people and real estate agents.

