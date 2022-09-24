Trouble simmers in Mizoram as Myanmar refugee numbers swell to 30.4K

Aizawl, Sep 24 A small section of the 30,401 Myanmar nationals, who have taken shelter in Mizoram in different phases since the military junta seized power in February last year, are trying to purchase lands and conduct petty business, or opening shops forced the state government to issue strict order restraining the migrants from doing so.

Mizoram police officers said that after the starting of the arrival of refugees, the smuggling of varied and highly addictive drugs, arms and ammunition, exotic animals, dried areca nuts, foreign cigarettes, various tobacco products and many other contraband from Myanmar increased to a large extent.

Police and para-military officials on condition of anonymity said that both the nationals of Myanmar and India are involved in the illegal trades.

In the latest such smuggling case on September 21, Assam Rifles troopers seized huge quantities of Myanmar-bound arms, war-like items, air gun, air gun pellets, combat uniforms, radio sets, tactical vests, tactical gloves and boots valued at around Rs 16 lakh from Mizoram's Siaha district and arrested seven people, including five Myanmar nationals.

The alarming increase in smuggling activities involving Myanmar in Mizoram has also prompted the Central committee of Young Mizo Association

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor