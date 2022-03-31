TRS MPs protest in Parliament demanding "categorization of scheduled castes"

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Members of Parliament (MP), on Thursday, protested inside Parliament for "categorization of scheduled castes" (SC) after giving notice for adjournment in the Lok Sabha earlier during the day.

An official statement of TRS stated that Madigan and Mala are two dominant SC communities in Telangana but Madiga's are deprived of the social benefits accruing out of reservations, while the Mala community is socially and educationally advanced.

The statement further added, "The plight of the Madiga community is recognized by two commissions - Justice P Ramchandra Raju Commission and Justice Usha Mehra Commission and both have acknowledged the extreme backwardness of the Madiga's and have recommended the sub-categorization of SC to ensure equal benefits to all the communities."

The statement also added that the Telangana Legislative Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution in November 2013 to categorize SC in Telangana into A B C D subgroups depending on their population and sent it to the Government of India for necessary action.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the recent past, has also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting action in introducing a bill in the Parliament by incorporating the recommendation of Justice Usha Mehra Commission, added the statement.

Earlier, TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Thursday gave a notice for adjournment in Lok Sabha to discuss the "categorization of scheduled castes", stating that the issue is hanging fire for the last many years.

The Parliament had previously passed a bill for the categorization of scheduled castes in Tamil Nadu.

( With inputs from ANI )

