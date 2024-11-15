Truck drivers in Delhi fear impact on livelihood as GRAP-III effective from today

New Delhi, Nov 15 As the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) in Delhi-NCR from Friday, the truck drivers in Delhi raised concern about the potential impact on their livelihood.

With restrictions imposed to limit the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and neighbouring districts, many drivers fear financial hardships, including difficulties in meeting loan repayments for their vehicles.

In response to the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the CAQM has invoked Stage III of the GRAP, effective from 8 a.m. on November 15 (Friday).

This decision comes as the region grapples with an alarming spike in the Air Quality Index (AQI), which has reached 424, placing it in the "Very Poor" category.

The CAQM’s Sub-Committee for operationalising GRAP met on November 2024 to assess the air quality situation.

It noted that adverse meteorological conditions, including dense fog and north-westerly winds, have trapped pollutants in the region, causing AQI levels to remain dangerously high.

The AQI has remained stagnant around the 425 mark since early morning, with little improvement expected in the coming days, as forecasts predict that air quality will remain at the higher end of the "Very Poor" category.

Stage-III of GRAP, which is designated for "Severe" air quality with AQI levels ranging from 401 to 450, will introduce stringent measures across the National Capital Region (NCR). These measures include an intensified frequency of mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling to mitigate dust pollution.

Authorities are also focusing on the effective management of construction and demolition (C&D) activities, with a ban on high-dust generating tasks such as excavation, piling, and demolition, and restrictions on road construction and material transport during this period.

Public transport services will be ramped up to provide alternatives to private vehicle use, with incentives like differential fare rates to encourage off-peak travel. The authorities have also imposed restrictions on vehicles that do not meet the latest emission standards, such as BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars, and certain categories of medium and light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Additionally, stone crushers and mining activities will be suspended across NCR to reduce particulate matter in the air.

In addition to enforcing these measures, the CAQM has urged citizens to adopt cleaner, more sustainable practices. People are encouraged to walk or cycle for short distances, share rides to work, or use public transport.

Citizens whose jobs allow them to work from home are advised to do so.

The CAQM also recommends the use of electric heaters over coal or wood for heating purposes, and urges individuals to minimise unnecessary trips and combine errands to reduce overall emissions.

The decision to activate Stage-III of GRAP this year comes at a later time than in 2023, when Stage-III was invoked as early as November 2. This year, however, the worsening air quality required a more delayed response, highlighting the ongoing challenges of air pollution in the winter months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor