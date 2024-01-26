Trust to set schedule for states to send devotees to Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Jan 26 The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to send invites to state governments for scheduling their visits, a move aimed at controlling the rush of devotees at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Trust will also invite Non Resident Indians (NRIs) to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, once the rush normalises.

"A specific schedule will be prepared for every state to send their people to Ayodhya. This will check the unexpected rush of people to Ayodhya and regulate their movement," a Trust member said.

According to the Trust, state governments willing to send people of their respective states to Ayodhya will be allotted a date and time for it.

The Ram temple was inaugurated with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on January 22. From the next day, Ayodhya has continued to receive a stream of devotees from across the country.

The Trust has already received requests from BJP-ruled states of Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand for sending people of their states to Ayodhya.

"A large number of NRIs are in touch with the Trust and they want to come to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. We have decided to invite them once the rush of crowd normalises in Ayodhya," said the Trust member.

“Specific dates will be fixed for NRIs of one country. We have left it to the NRIs to then finalise their visit to Ayodhya,” said Anil Mishra, member of the Trust.

