"Truth will come out: Expelled Assam Youth Cong president on harassment charge against IYC chief

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 25 : Angkita Dutta, the former president of Assam Youth Congress who was expelled from the party for anti-party activities after coming out with allegations of harassment against Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas, said on Monday that the "truth will come out".

Speaking to on Monday, she said, "The truth will come out. My complaint was not against the party but against an individual named BV Srinivas, who misused his powers. Even if someone did good work during the Covid pandemic, it doesn't mean that he could be absolved of his crime," Dutta told .

Reacting on BV Srinivas campaigning in Karnataka, she said, "He is an expert on Twitter but hardly anyone knows him on the ground in Karnataka. So, his campaigning or not campaigning doesn't affect the prospects of the Congress in Karnataka."

On rumours of her switching over to the BJP, she said "I have explicitly said that this has nothing to do with the BJP. I come from a family which has been with the Congress over four generations. I am fully aware of my duties and responsibilities towards the Congress. I was brought up on the ideals that the Congress was founded on. I will continue doing my social work till the party understands my issues and takes a more considerate view of my situation."

On Saturday, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) expelled the former Assam youth president from the party for six years, alleging "anti-party activities".

An order to this effect was issued after Dutta levelled a series of allegations against Srinivas and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav, accusing them of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the last 6 months.

