TS ICET 2022 answer key releasing today, check details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to release the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test. According to the officials, the answer key will be released on August 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who have any queries regarding the answer key can raise their objections on the official website, till August 8, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 result will be declared on August 22.



Check how to download TS ICET 2022 answer key