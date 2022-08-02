TS ICET 2022 preliminary answer key to release soon

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to release the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website. The last date to submit any objections regarding the answer key is August 8 till 5 p.m. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, was conducted on July 27 and 28. For more updates visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in



