TS ICET 2022 preliminary answer key to release soon
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 2, 2022 12:32 PM2022-08-02T12:32:39+5:302022-08-02T12:32:57+5:30
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to release the preliminary answer key of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website. The last date to submit any objections regarding the answer key is August 8 till 5 p.m. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, was conducted on July 27 and 28. For more updates visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in
Know how to download the answer key
- Go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the answer key link
- Enter your login details as asked.
- Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the answer key and take the printout for future use.
