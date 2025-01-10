TSRTC Bus Fight: Video of Women Pulling Each Other's Hair, Hurl Abuses in Wanaparthy Over Free Seat Goes Viral

A heated argument over a bus In seat erupted into a physical altercation at Killa Ganapuram bus stand in Wanaparthy district, involving two women who clashed using brooms and sticks. The commotion unfolded as a TSRTC bus traveling from Mahabubnagar to Wanaparthy arrived at the stop.

The disagreement initially began inside the bus but escalated when the women disembarked. They engaged in a physical fight, pulling each other’s hair and wielding makeshift weapons, leaving fellow passengers and onlookers stunned. The chaos drew a crowd, and it was only after bystanders intervened that the scuffle was brought to a halt.

Passengers expressed frustration, blaming the overcrowded buses and insufficient seating despite the government’s free travel scheme for women. Many highlighted that such incidents have become increasingly common as tensions rise in packed buses. Thankfully, no serious injuries were reported in this incident.