Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan files bail plea in Vasai court, hearing on Feb 23

Sheezan Khan, the prime accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case has filed a bail plea before the Vasai court and the hearing for the same would be held on February 23.

"He had earlier filed a bail petition in the Bombay High Court, but has now withdrawn the petition from there and has now filed it in the Vasai Court," Sheezan Khan's lawyer Sharad Rai said on Tuesday.

He further said that the accused should get bail as the investigation into the matter has now been completed.

"It has been said in the application that the charge sheet has been filed in the case and the police investigation has been completed, so now the accused should get bail," Rai said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Waliv Police on Thursday filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai Court in Maharashtra against accused Sheezan Khan in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case.

Earlier, the Vasai Court in Maharashtra on January 13 rejected the bail plea of the TV actor.

The court observed, "Sheezan and Tunisha broke their relationship on December 15 after which she died of a panic attack. It has also been revealed that Sheezan was the last person to meet Tunisha before she died."

The actor has been in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha's death case.

Moreover, Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely being implicated in the case by the late actor's mother. They further claimed that Tunisha was like a "family" to them.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two reportedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

( With inputs from ANI )

