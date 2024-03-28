Turmoil in Karnataka Congress as Controversy Arises Over Kolar Lok Sabha Ticket for KH Muniyappa's Family

Dissension has erupted in the K'taka Congress over the issue of a Congress ticket for the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency wherein at least 5 MLAs, including a sitting minister, and 2 Members of the Legislative Council threatened to resign from the party over reports of the Kolar ticket being given to Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa's family. There was huge opposition to the thinking of the seniors, and the Minister of Higher Education Dr. MC Sudhakar, Congress MLAs Kottur Manjunath, Nanje Gowda, Chief Minister's Political Secretary, with Legislative Council members Nazir Ahmed and Anil Kumar have come forward to resign. A high drama took place in Vidhan Souda regarding the resignation of these MLAs. The MLAs and the MLCs alleged that the party distributes tickets within the family and said that since KH Muniyappa's daughter was already an MLA, the ticket should not go to another relative of the same family.

Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar met AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge in Bangalore and came to know that KJ Muniyappa has secured the ticket for his son-in-law. state minister MC Sudhakar said, “There is a general feeling in the constituency that the SC community is not being represented. We want a candidate from other than Muniyappa family.” All the Congress MLAs from Kolar burst into tears and when they arrived at Vidhan Souda to resign from their posts, a farce took place. From the beginning, they were opposed to giving tickets to the Muniappa family for the Kolar constituency. Today, the Congress faction of Kolar is back in politics. As soon as it was known, the minister in charge of Kolar, Bhairati Suresh, arrived at Vidhan Souda and Ministers including Dr. M.C. Sudhakar also tried to convince the MLAs who had come to resign, and made sure that the MLAs did not resign.

The Chief Minister will talk to the MLAs who are upset about the Kolar ticket distribution. Everything will be solved. Bhairati Suresh said that the Chief Minister has told them not to resign till then and everything will be resolved after the meeting with the Chief Minister. The Kolar Constituency ticket is not finalized yet. The president of AICC has also spoken about this. He said that everything will be decided after the meeting in the evening. Muniyappa said that surprisingly, Kolar MLAs have offered to resign in the issue of tickets for the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. The entire state saw everything. Let the High Command decide on this. He said, "I am bound by the decision of the High Command." MLAs like Nazir Ahmed, Anilkumar, Kottanur Manjunath, Nanje Gowda, who had come to the office of the Chairman of the Parishad with resignation letters, returned without submitting their resignation letters on the instructions of the Chief Minister and said that they would take the next decision after the meeting. Minister Dr. MC SudhaKar, MLAs Kottur Manjunath and Malur Nanje Gowda had come to the Vidhana Soudha office of Assembly Speaker UT Khadir to resign. It is important to mention that the Congress has a tough contest in Kolar with the BJP giving the seat to JD(S) Mallesh Babu as its candidate.