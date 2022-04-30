Turtle conservation: 6500 Olive Rzidley hatchlings released from Goa's nesting sites

Goa Minister for Forest Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that Olive Ridley turtles, which are one of five marine turtles, have hatched around 6500 young hatchlings in Goa.

"Olive Ridley turtles are one of five marine turtles that visit these beaches and lay eggs from November to April. In an artificial turtle hatchery, the Forest Department protects and conserves these eggs. Due to scientific management, 89 turtles nested this year, the most in recent years. Around 6500 (6523) young hatchlings have been successfully released," he posted on Facebook.

The Minister added that the "additional steps to ensure the success of the turtle conservation programme" will be taken.

The Goa government is aiming to put the coastal state on the "country's Sea Turtle map" for which more areas will be notified for Turtle conservation.

Meanwhile, Turtle conservation is being carried out at four turtle nesting beaches in Goa i.e., Morjim and Mandrem in North Goa, Agonda and Galgibagh in South Goa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor