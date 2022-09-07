Twin tower case: Vigilance team starts probe, seeks records from Noida officials

Noida, Sep 7 After the demolition of the twin towers, the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department has swung into action in its probe and has sought records from the Noida authority.

A vigilance team from Lucknow reached the authority's office and it is understood that officials there sought two days to furnish the building plans. The team has sought four maps of the layout of the twin towers and the Emerald Court.

Vigilance had filed a case nearly 11 months back based on a complaint by the authority, and an FIR was lodged on October 4 last year based on the SIT report. The FIR had named 24 officials, including then Noida CEO Mohinder Singh, and four company officials.

However, no action was taken after the FIR was lodged and no has been questioned.

