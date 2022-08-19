Twin Tower demolition: 7,000 people to temporarily vacate their houses

Noida, Aug 19 As the date for the demolition of Noida Twin Towers nears, around 7,000 people living in and around the two buildings in Sector 93A will have to temporarily vacate their houses and shift to some other place.

Accordingly, people have booked studio apartments and hotels, while some others are thinking of moving to their relatives' places.

"We have booked a 3BHK studio apartment for just four days spending a lot of money. We will shift there a day before the demolition and return two-three days after the buildings are razed, as everything will be in disarray and it will take a lot of effort to put things back in order again. There are sick people, small children in the house. That's why we need at least four to five days to shift back," Nupur, who lives in a nearby society, said.

To prevent debris and dust spreading from Emerald Court and ATS Village premises, iron sheets about 30 metres high have been installed. This height will be increased further.

On the day of the demolition, six officials will be stationed at a distance of 150 metres from the Twin Towers, who will press the button of a remote control that will trigger the explosion.

Traffic will be stopped on all the surrounding roads for 30 minutes.

