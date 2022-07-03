Twitter bans Khalsa Aid chief Ravi Singh’s account in India

The Twitter account of Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh Khalsa was on Saturday banned in India. His account was “withheld” in response to a legal demand.Ravi Singh shared the screenshot of his Twitter account on his Facebook profile and said, “This is real face of democracy under the BJP. Banning of Sikh social media accounts won’t stop us from raising our voices. We will only get louder!”Khalsa Aid, which is know for running relief and humanitarian projects all over the world, had also come under the radar of Government of India during the farmer agitation in 2020 when some of its officials were sent notices by National Investigation Agency.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadda tweeted, “The twitter account of Ravi Singh Khalsa from the global humanitarian organisation Khalsa Aid has been withheld in India. What is so scary about a charity organisation?”In June, the official page of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha was also banned in India. Another famous Punjabi Twitter account Tactor2Twitter was also banned last month. The new SYL song of Sidhu Moosewala was also banned in India from YouTube.After the twitter account was blocked, Ravi Singh said that he won’t stop his humanitarian work in India.Khalsa Aid was one of the major organisations that provided logistical support to the farmers’ protest led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in 2020. It helped bring attention to the movement outside India