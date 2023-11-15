Twitter Reactions: Tributes pour in from all quarters for Sahara founder Subrata Roy

Sahara Group's visionary founder, Subrata Roy, breathed his last on November 14, succumbing to a cardiorespiratory arrest. The 75-year-old entrepreneur had been battling complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on November 12 as his health deteriorated.

The demise of the prominent business tycoon has triggered an outpouring of condolences and tributes from various quarters. Political leaders, business associates, and sportspersons expressed their sorrow on Subrata Roy's demise and reflected on his impactful contributions to business, society, and philanthropy.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav expressed his condolences, stating, "His demise is an emotional loss for the state and the country because along with being a very successful businessman, he was also a very sensitive person with a big heart who helped countless people and became their support."

Yuvraj Singh said Subrata Roy was one of the few people who stood by him when he was diagnosed with cancer

“Saddened to hear of the passing away of Mr. Subrata Roy, a real stalwart. He was a true testament of someone who never gave up no matter what the odds. When I got diagnosed with cancer, he was one of the few people who stood by me and supported me. He was always very close to me and my family, and someone we looked up to. He was a fighter who despite facing tough times himself, fought with every ounce of his being till the very end. A huge loss and a very difficult void to fill. RIP sir my prayers for the strength of his family and well-wishers,” he wrote on X.

Badminton star Saina Nehwal remembered him as a great sports lover

“He use to be a great sports lover and supported a lot of sportspersons…Thank u sir for all the love and support you will be missed,” She wrote.

Actor Anupam Kher said he was kind and always ready to help

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said in a post on X, “Saddened to know about the demise of Sahara Shri #SubrataRoy Ji! Met him many times on different occasions! He was always ready to help, kind and larger than life. May god rest his soul in peace! Om Shanti!”

Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin offered his condolences as he shared a throwback picture with Subrata Roy

“My deepest condolences on the passing away of Shri Subrata Roy. May his soul rest in peace,” Azharuddin wrote.

Actor Manisha Koirala also shared a post for the founder of Sahara Group

Manisha Koirala said on X, “The man who never given up during his struggle life. #RIP DEAR SIR.”

Filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir, in a statement to PTI, said Roy was a patriot

"I knew him personally, he was a huge patriot, and the passion he had for the country was unparallel," says filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir on demise of Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy.