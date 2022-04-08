Two active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

In a major breakthrough, Mohali Police arrested two active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based handler Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar groups and recovered arms and ammunition along with a vehicle from them.

In an official statement, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, IPS, informed that police has launched a special operation against active gangsters and during this drive, the cops got a major breakthrough when they arrested active gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Manpreet Singh alias Manna son of Sukhmander Singh, who is operating the Bishnoi group across Punjab, and his close associate Gurpreet Singh son of Gurtej Singh a resident of nearby Dana Mandi Bhikhi, District Mansa were arrested Wednesday night and recovered two pistols along with live cartridges and a white colour Tata Safari from his possession, police said.

On April 4, police received the information that Lawrence Bishnoi's and Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar's associate in jail Manpreet Singh Manna son of Sukhmandar Singh resident of Talwandi Sabo is operating his gang across Punjab from Bathinda, with their associates setting up bases in Tricity area.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 25 Arms Act at Sadar Kurali police station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the future criminal activities of their group. He also said that Goldy Brar of Canada provided them with three pistols, one of 30 bore, one of 32 bores, and one of 315 bore from near Gurugram, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor