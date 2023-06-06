Two arrested for youth's murder in South Delhi

New Delhi, June 6 Delhi Police have arrested two men for the brutal murder of a youth in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Devraj and Ayush Thapa, both residents of Devli village.

Sachin, a 23-year-old resident of Raju Park area, was stabbed on Monday by the two accused following a minor altercation.

He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre but was declared brought dead.

"During the investigation, the crime scene was preserved by the local police and the CCTV camera installed in the area were analysed. A witness of the incident told police that while Sachin was being taken to the hospital, he said that Devraj and Ayush had stabbed him," said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Blood-stained clothes and weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused.

On interrogation, it was revealed that there was previous enmity between the accused and the victim regarding an argument that took place about a year ago.

"Sachin had passed continuous threats of dire consequences to the accused," said the DCP.

