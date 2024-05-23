Two Assam cops suspended after man dies in police custody

Guwahati, May 23 Two policemen were suspended and an inquiry was initiated into the alleged death of a man in police custody in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district, officials said on Thursday.

Arbash Ali, 42, allegedly died in police custody after he was taken into custody on the suspicion of stealing mobile phones in the South Chandmari locality in the North Lakhimpur district.

According to police, he was running a mobile phone theft racket in the area. Police said that Ali fell ill after he was brought to the Khelmati police outpost and passed away on Thursday.

Assam DGP G.P. Singh ordered an investigation into the matter and two policemen, including the In-Charge of Khelmati police outpost were suspended.

Taking to his X handle, the DGP Singh, “Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with on duty sentry at time of incident.”

“Independent Inquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath and all mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed,” he added.

Meanwhile, locals protested against outside the police outpost and demanded a punishment for the offenders. The DGP directed a DIG-level police officer to rush to the Khelmati police outpost to bring the situation under control.

