Two back-to-back earthquakes jolt Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Aug 20 Two back-to-back earthquakes measuring 4.9 and 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday. However, no loss of life or damage to property has been so far reported from anywhere.

Meteorological Department Director, Mukhtar Ahmad said that the first earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 6:45 a.m. with coordinates, latitude 34.17 degrees north and longitude 74.16 degrees east. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Baramulla district of J&K and its depth was 5 km inside the earth.

The second earthquake occurred at 6:52 a.m. and its magnitude was 4.8 on the Richter scale. Its latitude was 34.20 degrees north and longitude 74.31 degrees east.

The epicentre of the second earthquake was also in Baramulla district and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquakes were felt throughout the Valley as people in most places ran out of their homes. Anxious callers kept the phone lines busy asking relatives and friends their welfare.

Provincial authorities have said that so far there have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere in the Valley.

Kashmir Valley is seismologically situated in an earthquake-prone region.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people across the line of control in Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor