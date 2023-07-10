Two back-to-back tremors rock J&K

Jammu, July 10 Two earthquakes of medium intensity rocked J&K on Monday as no report of any casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere so far. According to the data given by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the first earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.38 a.m.

The epicentre of the first tremor was in Doda region of J&K and it occurred at a depth of 10 Kms inside the earth.

The second earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.43 a.m. with an epicentre again in Doda region. It occurred 8 Kms inside the earth.

Seismologically, Kashmir is situated in a highly sensitive region where earthquakes have wrought havoc in the past.

An earthquake measuring 7.6 occurred on October 8, 2005 in which over 80,000 people were killed on two sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

