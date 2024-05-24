Two bank officials in Assam suspended for money laundering, probe on

Guwahati, May 24 Two bank officials of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB) were suspended on allegations of financial fraud in Jorhat district, officials said on Friday.

The allegations surfaced in AGVB’s Madhapur branch in Jorhat district. The suspended officials were identified as the branch manager Prashanta Bora and assistant manager Priyangshu Pallab Gogoi. Satyajit Chalihah, the treasurer of the bank was transferred from his post.

It has been alleged that the bank officials siphoned crores of rupees using a few self-help groups (SHG).

However, the bank has not issued any official statement on this matter.

A specialized team of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank was sent from Guwahati to the Jorhat’s Madhapur branch.

They are set to conduct a detailed investigation on Friday.

Earlier, in February this year, Aftab Hussain, branch-in-charge of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank’s Dhing branch in Nagaon district was arrested by the sleuths of the anti-corruption wing for allegedly demanding a bribe for sanctioning a loan to a self-help group. He was nabbed after a complaint was filed in the office of the anti-corruption branch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor