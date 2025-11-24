Two bike-borne assailants accused for murder lynched in Patna village

Patna, Nov 24 A man was murdered by two attackers, who were lynched by a violent mob in Patna's outskirt village on Monday evening.

Patna Supreintendent of Police (East), Parichay Kumar, said that the incident took place between 4:30 and 5 p.m. in Dommanchak village, under Gopalpur police station.

According to the City SP, two bike-borne individuals arrived at the residence of Asharfi Rai (80) in Dommanchak village and opened fire at him indiscriminately.

"After committing the incident, the bike-borne assailants fled from the spot. However, they did not get far. Hearing the commotion, local villagers gathered and chased them, managing to intercept them. They have lynched the attackers. The attackers were lost their lives on the spot."

The City SP said that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the spot to collect forensic evidence.

"The FSL team has recovered dead cartridges from the first crime spot. We have also recovered bricks, stones, and batons from the second crime spot. Police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas," Kumar added.

The injured elderly man, Asharfi Rai, has been shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital in the city, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sources say the incident may be linked to a land dispute worth Rs 20 crore.

Police are working to identify the two attackers and confirm their backgrounds.

The Patna Police is investigating the incident and record the statements of the deceased victim's family to know the exact reason for the murder.

"We have recovered all three bodies and sent them for the post-mortem," Kumar said.

The case of a murder and mob lynching has caused concern in the state capital.

After the formation of the new Bihar government and the appointment of Samrat Chaudhary as the State Home Minister, there were expectations that crime would be contained.

However, this latest incident has raised fresh questions about the law and order situation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will emerge as the probe progresses.

