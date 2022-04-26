Two businessmen of a family killed in Jahanabad, Patna

Patna, April 26 Two prominent businessmen of the same family were killed in Jahanabad and Patna on Tuesday morning.

In Jahanabad, a prominent trader-cum-owner of a marriage garden was gunned down inside his house around 7 a.m.

Two assailants arrived at Abhiram Sharma's house on a bike on the pretext of inviting him for a marriage. When they were allowed to go inside the house, while one of them handed over an invitation card to him, the other shot at him thrice on the chest from a close range killing him on the spot. Sharma's house is located on Patna Gaya NH 83.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants were carrying pistols and easily escaped from the house after committing the crime.

Following the incident, people came out on the street and blocked the road connecting Jahanabad railway station. The agitators were demanding immediate arrest. Abhiram Sharma is a millionaire of Jahanabad city. He had recently purchased a marriage hall and has a number of hotels, shopping complexes and sweets shops.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of property dispute. We have visited the crime scene and sent the body for post-mortem. We are also scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to get some clues about the attackers," said Ashok Kumar Pandey, SDPO of Jahanabad city.

Interestingly, Abhiram Sharma's brother Dinesh Sharma was gunned down at the same time in Masaudhi. Dinesh Sharma was on the way to his shop in Masaudhi city when bike borne assailants opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Sanjay Kumar, the SHO of Masaudhi police station said that the attackers killed him around 7 a.m. in the morning at Gandhi Maidan. The investigation is currently underway. The accused after committing the crime fled the spot by firing in the air.

Abhiram Sharma and Dinesh Sharma were native of Masaudhi town which comes under Patna district.

