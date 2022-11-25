Two coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express derail in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Two coaches of the Barauni-Gwalior Express derailed while no passenger was onboard in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday.

The incident took place while the train was moving from Platform number 2 to the yard.

Among the coaches that derailed was one general coach and another Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

