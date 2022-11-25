Two coaches of Barauni-Gwalior Express derail in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior
By ANI | Published: November 25, 2022 10:04 AM 2022-11-25T10:04:12+5:30 2022-11-25T15:35:08+5:30
Two coaches of the Barauni-Gwalior Express derailed while no passenger was onboard in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday.
The incident took place while the train was moving from Platform number 2 to the yard.
Among the coaches that derailed was one general coach and another Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coach.
Further details into the matter are awaited.
