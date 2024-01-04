Two cops killed as truck rams into patrolling van in Bengal’s Howrah

Kolkata, Jan 4 Two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck rammed into their patrolling van in West Bengal's Howrah district on Thursday,

The deceased policemen were identified as Sujay Das (45), a sub-inspector and Palash Samata (30), a home guard.

Local cops said that the two were on patrolling duty at Mumbai Road when their police vehicle collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Both the cops died on the spot.

Two other cops, who were in the same police vehicle, were injured seriously and are currently under treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.

The injured cops were identified as Sukdeb Biswas and Aloke Bar, both constables.

A local police official said the truck did not stop even after the collision and continued moving for some distance dragging the police vehicle under it, as a result of which the vehicle got crushed totally.

The driver of the truck and his assistant fled the spot. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem.

