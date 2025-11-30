Two CRPF jawans sustain burn injuries in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 30 Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans sustained burn injuries on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and were shifted to the hospital in Srinagar city for specialised treatment.

Officials said that two CRPF personnel stationed at Murran, Pulwama, sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

"These two jawans had initially been taken to the District Hospital Pulwama before being referred to SMHS in Srinagar for further management.

"The personnel suffered burn injuries after an incident involving a heating appliance at the camp. One of them sustained multiple burn injuries, while the other received minor burns. Both are stated to be stable at present. Cognisance of the incident has been taken, and further investigation initiated," officials said.

CRPF, alongside Jammu and Kashmir Police, is discharging security and law and order duties. The troops of the CRPF are posted throughout the Valley and in the Jammu division to carry out anti-terrorist operations in coordination with the local police.

The Army guards the 740-km-long Line of Control, while the BSF guards the 240-km-long international border.

The Army and the BSF are deployed to prevent infiltration from across the border, prevent cross-border smuggling and check the drone activity initiated by terrorist outfits from across the border with the assistance of the Pakistan Army.

In the hinterland, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF are deployed on anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is part of the revised strategy on part of the security forces aimed at dismantling the complete support system of terrorism rather than just focusing on the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.

