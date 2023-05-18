Two dead in explosion at firecraker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18 : Two persons died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, said the police on Thursday.

According to the police, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi and two persons died in the accident.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Also, earlier in January this year, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar and one person died in the incident, as informed by the officials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor