Two dead in explosion at firecraker unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
By ANI | Published: May 18, 2023 07:48 PM 2023-05-18T19:48:00+5:30 2023-05-18T19:50:03+5:30
Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18 : Two persons died in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, said the police on Thursday.
According to the police, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi and two persons died in the accident.
Further details on the incident are awaited.
Also, earlier in January this year, an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar and one person died in the incident, as informed by the officials.
