Two dead, several injured after under-construction building collapse in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 18 Two persons were killed and several others were injured following the collapse of the five-storey under-construction building at Garden Reach area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Monday.

West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister and the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said that seven persons have been injured in the mishap.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of more persons trapped under the debris.

He also said that the police and the Disaster Management Department officials acted promptly and evacuated 13 people from the spot.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ignoring the doctor’s advice of complete bed rest following an injury on her forehead last week, rushed to the spot with a bandage on her head.

The Chief Minister also announced compensation for the family members of both deceased and injured persons.

Eyewitnesses said that the cracks started developing in the building on Sunday. However, the intensity of the concrete fragments falling from the building increased and the entire building collapsed.

The local people also alleged that the congested area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata is infamous for the mushrooming of illegal constructions.

Firhad Hakim, while speaking to the media persons, said: “It seems that the under-construction building which collapsed did not have the proper sanction. Such a tall building cannot be allowed within such a narrow lane. Action will be taken against those who are responsible.”

